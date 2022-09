Doctor Strange: lo sceneggiatore celebra il successo di Wong

Creating this version of Wong with @wongrel and Scott is a top 5 career high for me. It makes me smile wide every time Benny walks in frame in any corner of the MCU. Love to see people consistently talking about a character I love that hasn't had a lead in a movie or show (yet!) https://t.co/9GIoNPqe34

— C. Robert Cargill (@Massawyrm) September 21, 2022