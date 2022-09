She-Hulk: Jameela Jamil pubblica alcuni scatti con Megan Thee Stallion

You're all welcome! ❤️ I asked her to be in the show and she said YES! And She Hulk twerking with Thee Stallion history was made. And it was glorious. Amen. 👑 https://t.co/kEQH9oXIeE pic.twitter.com/c9Ro2RzLhR

— Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) September 1, 2022