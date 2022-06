Day 1 of #StarTrekDiscovery season 5! For those asking for spoilers, I’m happy to announce that Orange Cone is indeed returning… and she brought her conelings with her! They did a great job staying quiet and still during takes. I managed to sneak some pics. (shhh… don’t tell…) pic.twitter.com/IUFOgZyIf5

— Michelle Paradise (@michelleparadis) June 14, 2022