A #TedLasso editing 🧵about my favorite 303. Richmond's win streak montage was 20 scenes and a joyful creative puzzle. Jason wrote index cards and we cut the story to flow to the classic tune by Adriano Celentano’s Prisencolinensinainciusol. All gibberish but All Right! pic.twitter.com/LkxJwqovIO

— A.J. Catoline, ACE 🌻✊🏼🏳️‍🌈 (@ajcatoline) April 1, 2023