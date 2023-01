Teen Wolf: Il Film, Arden Cho non è dispiaciuta per la sua assenza

Don’t worry babies, ☺️ thanks for your support. Looking forward to better in 2023! Don’t be scared to walk away or turn down an opportunity if you know it’s not fair and it won’t make you happy! You deserve better ❤️ don’t let anyone tell you otherwise! Love you all, no regrets! https://t.co/hD08Amvhf4

— Arden Cho (@arden_cho) January 26, 2023