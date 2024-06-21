Amandla Stenberg ha deciso di rispondere all’ondata di polemiche che sta travolgendo The Acolyte – La seguace, la serie di Star Wars su Disney+, con una canzone.

L’attrice ha spiegato di voler dedicare la canzone “a coloro che mi stanno inondando di un razzismo intollerabile. Visto che ho impiegato 72 ore al computer per realizzare questa canzone e questo video, avete 72 ore per rispondere. Mi aspetto una coreografia!“.

Nella canzone l’attrice fa riferimento a una clip diventata virale tratta da una sua intervista durante la promozione di Il coraggio della verità – The Hate U Give. Stenberg all’epoca aveva detto al conduttore di The Daily Show Trevor Noah che l’obiettivo del film “era far piangere i banchi“, ma la dichiarazione è stata presa fuori contesto e spacciata come un commento su The Acolyte.

I’m going viral on Twitter again / open up the news to find some interesting things / 20 million views / interview from 2018 / with Trevor the king when I was a teen / I was running from city to city to speak on a story / you know the one: police murdering a black boy / my people cried in theaters finding release / white people cried they could see us as human beings / Trevor ask what I want the people to know / I say white people crying was the goal / If they could take one thing what would it be? / I say empathy / ooooo that’s why they mad at me? / they splice lines make hate they recognize / make it look like the same propaganda they spew / cuz they conflate our pain with violence / and try to weaponize everything that we do / the desperation of oppressors is rising / and now they holding onto any of thing they can use / If you rely upon misinformation / that tells me you’re afraid of the truth.

We so bored don’t fuck with yo discourse.

And now you listening imma tell you something fascinating / they spinning WOKE bastardize it and appropriate it / last I recall WOKE was something we created / speak truth to power / keep an eye out for you silly racists / and now they use it to describe anything they threatened by / remember when Gambino put it in the zeitgeist? / it was all about the people recognizing bigotry / the power of community / not fodder for your clickbait / speaking of which journalists I’m looking at you / did you forget it’s your job to provide the truth? / spreading divisiveness mining the metrics and date / seem you gave up all your ethics for money and views / and I can tell that the people are tired / and the kids don’t trust anything that they view / we can learn something from their discernment / the future’s coming and it’s always the youth.

My sis said don’t let it get down my spirit / but i’m sick and fuckin tried of suppressing my rage / 400 years of taking their bullshit / to compartmentalize like my ancestors had to encage / if you don’t confront the pain that you live with / it’ll manifest as addiction disease and hate / i’ve seen the infection repressing can give ya / I’m not goin to be the next one sent to an early grave.