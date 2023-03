X-Men ’97: svelata la sinossi del ritorno della serie animata

The official synopsis for ‘X-MEN ‘97’ has been revealed:

“Storm and Wolverine try to continue the X-Men. Magneto comes in and wants to step up for Charles Xavier. Sinister comes in to try to end the X-Men once and for all.”

(via: @MarvelUnlimited X-Men: 60 Uncanny Years) pic.twitter.com/Lj5cUll34s

— X-Men Updates (@XMenUpdate) March 17, 2023