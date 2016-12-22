L’ultima intervista dell’Hollywood Reporter aè divenuta il video più visto nella storia del magazine americano, con oltre 1,2 milioni di visualizzazioni in un solo giorno. Per sette minuti, il leggendario attore ha dato risposte monosillabiche ed è parso estremamente freddo e per nulla felice di rispondere ad alcuna domanda.

Sono molte, in queste ore, le star che stanno postando sui social media la loro reazione al video. Dal canto suo, l’intervistatore Andy Lewis (nessuna parentela con l’attore) si è limitato a commentare:

Mi aspettavo che il video avrebbe destato una certa attenzione, ma non pensavo avrebbe suscitato tutto questo clamore. Sono contento che la gente lo trovi divertente, anche se parte delle risate sono rivolte a me.

Qui di seguito l’intervista al grande attore americano. A seguire, alcuni dei commenti delle star (e non solo) al video dell’Hollywood Reporter:

I’ve watched this twice and winding up for number three. Best ever. https://t.co/hKCRUUb6vP — Howard Stern (@HowardStern) 21 dicembre 2016

Sums up how I feel when I sit down for an interview. I’m jealous of Jerry! https://t.co/ej8UgGefck — Sarah Palin (@SarahPalinUSA) 21 dicembre 2016

Love this and Jerry L. so much.

The essence of every comedian on display. Wish this was mine. @TonyBiancosino https://t.co/g50clt3w6F — Jerry Seinfeld (@JerrySeinfeld) 20 dicembre 2016

This is the funniest thing I’ve seen this year. https://t.co/kdMY270NWp — Max Landis (@Uptomyknees) 19 dicembre 2016

This video is the single most important thing to happen to comedy in at least a decade. https://t.co/iVM6YCicaP — Josh Gad (@joshgad) 21 dicembre 2016

Fonte: Hollywood Reporter