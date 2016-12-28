ha diversi chiodi fissi, più di tutti. Nel 2001, il regista più geek di tutti ha avuto l’onore di includere nel cast di(da noi noto come) nientemeno che Carrie Fisher, nei panni di una suora:

Inutile dire che in occasione della morte dell’attrice, avvenuta poche ore fa, Smith ha deciso di dedicarle un lungo e appassionato memoriale. Lo traduciamo qui sotto per voi:

La principessa mi rubò il cuore quando avevo sette anni. Chiunque mi conosca sa che Carrie Fisher è stata il mio primo amore. Mi emozionavo per le avventure della Principessa Leia nei film di Star Wars, e dal 1977 al 1984 fui innamorato della stessa Carrie Fisher. La mia camera da letto era tappezzata di foto di Carrie Fisher prese da qualsiasi film nel quale avesse lavorato (incluse Polaroid scattate da me al televisore quando The Blues Brothers arrivò sulla tv via cavo). Ero geloso di Paul Simon quando frequentò Carrie Fisher, e smisi di ascoltare la sua musica finché non si lasciarono. Pagai per vedere Carrie Fisher e Chevy Chase in Under the Rainbow nove volte al cinema (principalmente perché Carrie Fisher era in biancheria intima in una scena). Da piccolo, mi dedicati totalmente a Carrie Fisher senza averla nemmeno incontrata, nello stesso modo in cui le novizie si dedicano totalmente a Cristo senza averlo mai incontrato. Decenni più tardi, riuscii a raccontarle questa cosa mentre ero seduto con lei e Jay Mewes in una station wagon sul set di Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back. Fu così gentile da ascoltare questa cosa per la miliardesima volta dal miliardesimo uomo o donna che era cresciuto indolatrandola, ma aggiunse con malignità “Sono felice di sapere che ti ho aiutato a trovare… la tua spada laser”. E con questo, smise di essere Carrie Fisher per me e diventò semplicemente Carrie.

Questa è la Carrie che ricorderò sempre: la coscienziosa portabandiera dei sogni dei bambini, con un senso dell’umorismo maligno e la risposta pronta. Non volle essere pagata per il suo ruolo in Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, invece ci chiese di comprarle quelle antiche sedie. Il motivo: “sembrano la merce di scambio ideale per questo film”. Quando fu ospite della prima stagione del nostro show su Hulu, #Spoilers, Carrie si accovacciò su quella poltrona come se fosse il suo posto ideale. E lo era: dopo tutto, era una reale. Da bambino, sognavo di sposare Carrie Fisher. Da giovane filmmaker, sognavo di avere Carrie Fisher nel cast di un mio film. Come adulto, sognavo di avere il senso dell’umorismo tagliente e innato di Carrie Fisher. E ora che Carrie Fisher ci ha lasciato, sognerò la mia amica Carrie – che ho avuto la fortuna di seguire nella sua intera, magnifica carriera, la cui onestà mi ha reso una persona migliore, e il cui spirito – come la Forza – sarà sempre con noi.

Buona notte, dolce Principessa…