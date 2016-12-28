Inutile dire che in occasione della morte dell’attrice, avvenuta poche ore fa, Smith ha deciso di dedicarle un lungo e appassionato memoriale. Lo traduciamo qui sotto per voi:
La principessa mi rubò il cuore quando avevo sette anni. Chiunque mi conosca sa che Carrie Fisher è stata il mio primo amore. Mi emozionavo per le avventure della Principessa Leia nei film di Star Wars, e dal 1977 al 1984 fui innamorato della stessa Carrie Fisher. La mia camera da letto era tappezzata di foto di Carrie Fisher prese da qualsiasi film nel quale avesse lavorato (incluse Polaroid scattate da me al televisore quando The Blues Brothers arrivò sulla tv via cavo). Ero geloso di Paul Simon quando frequentò Carrie Fisher, e smisi di ascoltare la sua musica finché non si lasciarono. Pagai per vedere Carrie Fisher e Chevy Chase in Under the Rainbow nove volte al cinema (principalmente perché Carrie Fisher era in biancheria intima in una scena). Da piccolo, mi dedicati totalmente a Carrie Fisher senza averla nemmeno incontrata, nello stesso modo in cui le novizie si dedicano totalmente a Cristo senza averlo mai incontrato. Decenni più tardi, riuscii a raccontarle questa cosa mentre ero seduto con lei e Jay Mewes in una station wagon sul set di Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back. Fu così gentile da ascoltare questa cosa per la miliardesima volta dal miliardesimo uomo o donna che era cresciuto indolatrandola, ma aggiunse con malignità “Sono felice di sapere che ti ho aiutato a trovare… la tua spada laser”. E con questo, smise di essere Carrie Fisher per me e diventò semplicemente Carrie.
Questa è la Carrie che ricorderò sempre: la coscienziosa portabandiera dei sogni dei bambini, con un senso dell’umorismo maligno e la risposta pronta. Non volle essere pagata per il suo ruolo in Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, invece ci chiese di comprarle quelle antiche sedie. Il motivo: “sembrano la merce di scambio ideale per questo film”. Quando fu ospite della prima stagione del nostro show su Hulu, #Spoilers, Carrie si accovacciò su quella poltrona come se fosse il suo posto ideale. E lo era: dopo tutto, era una reale. Da bambino, sognavo di sposare Carrie Fisher. Da giovane filmmaker, sognavo di avere Carrie Fisher nel cast di un mio film. Come adulto, sognavo di avere il senso dell’umorismo tagliente e innato di Carrie Fisher. E ora che Carrie Fisher ci ha lasciato, sognerò la mia amica Carrie – che ho avuto la fortuna di seguire nella sua intera, magnifica carriera, la cui onestà mi ha reso una persona migliore, e il cui spirito – come la Forza – sarà sempre con noi.
Buona notte, dolce Principessa…
- CORRELATO: La famiglia di Star Wars, Hollywood e tutto il mondo piangono una icona indimenticabile
- CORRELATO: Carrie Fisher: una carriera intera di piccoli ruoli potenti, al servizio di un personaggio immortale
- CORRELATO: Carrie Fisher, la Lucasfilm rilascia una dichiarazione ufficiale sulla morte dell’attrice3
- CORRELATO: Carrie Fisher: la carriera oltre la Principessa Leia
- CORRELATO: Carrie Fisher: il ricordo di Harrison Ford e Steven Spielberg
- CORRELATO: Carrie Fisher: il ricordo di George Lucas
- CORRELATO: Carrie Fisher, gli ultimi progetti. La rivedremo in Star Wars: Episodio VIII
The Princess stole my heart at age 7. Anybody who knows me knows #CarrieFisher was my first love. I thrilled to the adventures of #princessleia in the @starwars movies, but from '77 to '84, I was in love with Carrie Fisher herself. My bedroom was filled with Carrie Fisher pictures from any movie she was ever in (including Polaroids I took off the TV when #thebluesbrothers hit cable). I was jealous of Paul Simon when he was dating Carrie Fisher and wouldn't listen to his music until they split up. I paid to see Carrie Fisher and #chevychase in Under the Rainbow nine times when it was in theaters (mostly because Carrie Fisher was in underwear in one scene). In childhood, I committed myself to Carrie Fisher without ever meeting her the way novice Nuns commit themselves to Christ without meeting Him. Decades later, I got to tell her this when Carrie Fisher and @jaymewes were in a station wagon on the set of #jayandsilentbobstrikeback. She was gracious about hearing it for the zillionth time from the zillionth man or woman who grew up idolizing her, but wickedly added "I'm glad to know I helped you find your light saber." And with that, she stopped being Carrie Fisher to me and just became Carrie. That's the Carrie I'll always remember: the dutiful standard-bearer of childhood dreams with a the wicked sense of humor and a way with words. She didn't want to get paid for her role in @jayandsilentbob Strike Back; instead, she asked that we buy her these antique beaver chairs. Her reason: "Beaver seems an appropriate currency for this movie." When she was a guest on Season 1 of our @hulu show #Spoilers, Carrie curled up in the throne like she belonged there. And she did: after all, she was royalty. As a boy, I dreamed of marrying Carrie Fisher. As a young filmmaker, I dreamed of casting Carrie Fisher. As an adult, I dreamed of being as sharp-witted and prepossessed as Carrie Fisher. And now that Carrie Fisher is gone, I'll dream of my friend Carrie – whose entire magnificent career I was lucky enough to witness, whose honesty made me a better person, and whose spirit – like The Force – will be with us always. Goodnight, Sweet Princess…