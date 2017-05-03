“Mesi di intensa preproduzione ci hanno portato qui. Iniziamo.” – Con questo messaggioannuncia l’inizio ufficiale delle riprese di Aquaman in Australia. La foto mostra un ciak davanti a una cinepresa pronta per girare la prima scena in quello che sembra essere a tutti gli effetti il set di un sottomarino. Il titolo di lavorazione, lo leggiamo sul ciak, è “Ahab”.

Months of intensive prep have led to this. Here we go. #DayOne #Ahab pic.twitter.com/Ryhl3NUtRY — James Wan (@creepypuppet) May 3, 2017

Il film di James Wan uscirà negli Stati Uniti il 21 dicembre del 2018. Jason Momoa interpreterà Arthur Curry / Aquaman, come in Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice e in Justice League, mentre Amber Heard sarà Mera, la Regina di Atlantide. Nicole Kidman sarà la madre di Aquaman, Atlanna, mentre Tamuera Morrison sarà il padre e Patrick Wilson sarà il fratello Orm (Ocean Master). Yahya Abdul-Mateen II sarà il villain Black Manta, Willem Dafoe sarà Vulko, Dolph Lundgren sarà Re Nereus.

Creato da Paul Norris e Mort Weisinger, Aquaman è comparso per la prima volta nei fumetti DC in “More Fun Comics” #73 del 1941.