Si è spento venerdì scorso all’età di 88 anni Adam West, iconico volto del Batman della serie televisiva originale.

Nostro padre si è sempre visto come il Cavaliere Luminoso… aspirava a influenzare in maniera positiva le vite dei suoi fan. È stato e sarà sempre il nostro eroe” ha dichiarato la famiglia dell’attore in un comunicato stampa.

Non sono mancati i tributi, come quelli dei colleghi che hanno interpretato il vigilante mascherato sul grande e sul piccolo schermo.

Ve li riportiamo qui di seguito.

Ben Affleck (Batman nell’Universo Cinematografico DC): “Adam West era un esempio di eroismo. Gentile, divertente e una grande persona a tutto tondo. Grazie per aver mostrato a tutti noi come ci si comporta“.

Val Kilmer (Batman Forever): “Oh caro Adam West. Era sempre così gentile durante i nostri incontri. Un vero gentiluomo. Una volta, quando ero piccolo, ci siamo trovati davanti alla Batmobile e ci sono entrato“.

Will Arnett (Lego Batman – Il Film): “RIP Adam West. Resterai per sempre Batman

Jason O’Mara (voce in cartoni animati come Justice League Darker e Batman: Bad Blood): “Il Batman originale che ha da sempre influenzato ogni attore che ha interpretato il ruolo. Riposa in pace“.

Kevin Conroy (voce in Batman: The Animated Series): “Adam West ci ha lasciato. Il Batman della mia infanzia. Ci ha intrattenuto così tanto ed è stato di vera classe. Ci mancherai, Adam“.

 