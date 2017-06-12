Si è spento venerdì scorso all’età di 88 anni, iconico volto deldella serie televisiva originale.

“Nostro padre si è sempre visto come il Cavaliere Luminoso… aspirava a influenzare in maniera positiva le vite dei suoi fan. È stato e sarà sempre il nostro eroe” ha dichiarato la famiglia dell’attore in un comunicato stampa.

Non sono mancati i tributi, come quelli dei colleghi che hanno interpretato il vigilante mascherato sul grande e sul piccolo schermo.

Ve li riportiamo qui di seguito.

Adam West exemplified heroism. Kind, funny and an all around great guy. Thank you for showing us all how it's done. @therealadamwest — Ben Affleck (@BenAffleck) June 10, 2017

Ben Affleck (Batman nell’Universo Cinematografico DC): “Adam West era un esempio di eroismo. Gentile, divertente e una grande persona a tutto tondo. Grazie per aver mostrato a tutti noi come ci si comporta“.

Ah dear Adam West. He was always so kind when we met. A real gent. Once when I was a kid we found ourselves in front the batmobile. I got in — Val Kilmer (@valkilmer) June 10, 2017

Val Kilmer (Batman Forever): “Oh caro Adam West. Era sempre così gentile durante i nostri incontri. Un vero gentiluomo. Una volta, quando ero piccolo, ci siamo trovati davanti alla Batmobile e ci sono entrato“.

RIP Adam West. You will always be Batman — Will Arnett™ (@arnettwill) June 10, 2017

Will Arnett (Lego Batman – Il Film): “RIP Adam West. Resterai per sempre Batman”

The OG Batman who influenced every actor who played the role since. RIP Mr West. https://t.co/cR941zFvlJ — Jason O'Mara (@jason_omara) June 10, 2017

Jason O’Mara (voce in cartoni animati come Justice League Darker e Batman: Bad Blood): “Il Batman originale che ha da sempre influenzato ogni attore che ha interpretato il ruolo. Riposa in pace“.

Adam West has passed. The Batman of my childhood. He brought us so much entertainment and was a truly class act. We'll miss u Adam pic.twitter.com/5ddeOrUCSp — Kevin Conroy (@RealKevinConroy) June 10, 2017

Kevin Conroy (voce in Batman: The Animated Series): “Adam West ci ha lasciato. Il Batman della mia infanzia. Ci ha intrattenuto così tanto ed è stato di vera classe. Ci mancherai, Adam“.