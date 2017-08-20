Una delle prime personalità di Hollywood a reagire sui social alla notizia della morte di Jerry Lewis è uno dei suoi eredi, ovvero Jim Carrey.

La scomparsa dell’icona della commedia ha colpito non solo i suoi fan, ma anche e soprattutto registi, attori e showman che sono stati influenzati da Lewis, o che semplicemente amavano i suoi film e il suo modo di fare comicità e spettacolo.

Raccogliamo qui sotto i primi commenti pubblicati su Twitter e Facebook:

 

 

 

 