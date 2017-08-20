- Fai clic per condividere su Facebook (Si apre in una nuova finestra)
La scomparsa dell’icona della commedia ha colpito non solo i suoi fan, ma anche e soprattutto registi, attori e showman che sono stati influenzati da Lewis, o che semplicemente amavano i suoi film e il suo modo di fare comicità e spettacolo.
Raccogliamo qui sotto i primi commenti pubblicati su Twitter e Facebook:
That fool was no dummy. Jerry Lewis was an undeniable genius an unfathomable blessing, comedy's absolute! I am because he was! ;^D pic.twitter.com/3Zdq9xhXlE
— Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) August 20, 2017
How lucky are we to have ever had Jerry Lewis in the 1st place? We'll certainly never see his equal again. What a giant. RIP my friend.
— Paul Reiser (@PaulReiser) August 20, 2017
Jerry Lewis passed today,millions around the world loved him,millions of kids he helped w/his telethons. R.I.P. &condolences 2 his family
— Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) August 20, 2017
It was incredible knowing & laughing with the Amazing Jerry Lewis! He'll keep'em laffin in the ever after!
— Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) August 20, 2017
To lose @IAmDickGregory & #JerryLewis days apart… My thoughts and prayers to your families, talent like yours can never be equalled! #RIP
— octavia spencer (@octaviaspencer) August 20, 2017
Jerry Lewis loomed large in my family. Many movies with my mom & he made home movies with Janet and Tony. He made me and many laugh. #rip pic.twitter.com/4LbEbc9FCT
— Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) August 20, 2017
RIP jerry lewis… he was always so nice to me – the greatest of all time.
— Harry Connick Jr (@HarryConnickJR) August 20, 2017
Sad to read about the passing of Jerry Lewis. We met when we both received honorary degrees from Emerson in '93; how he made me laugh! RIP. pic.twitter.com/fNKcEyXFXK
— Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) August 20, 2017
As a child I LIVED for his movies. NOBODY could match his on-screen hilarity! As an adult I learned he was just as funny backstage. #Genius pic.twitter.com/4YuuXpRT0p
— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) August 20, 2017
One of the greatest of all time. A legend. A showman. A comedic icon. A movie star. An activist. A one of a kind. RIP #jerrylewis pic.twitter.com/h3ODZgZjAa
— Josh Gad (@joshgad) August 20, 2017
It was one of the great experiences of my career he was tough but one of a kind #JerryLewis https://t.co/ohGUzlYPYB
— Sandra Bernhard (@SandraBernhard) August 20, 2017
As a kid, I'm pretty sure I was the biggest Jerry Lewis fan in the world. Truly. R.I.P. Jerry Lewis.
— Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) August 20, 2017
Jerry Lewis has passed on. I sincerely hope his afterlife is a warm, peaceful…
…haven.
— Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) August 20, 2017
Thanks for all the laughs, Jerry. pic.twitter.com/RUiyf7xjOb
— Fred Willard (@Fred_Willard) August 20, 2017
Condolences to the family of Jerry Lewis. The world is a lot less funnier today. ☹️
— William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) August 20, 2017
#RIPJerryLewis
Thank you for changing my life.
You were punk before there was punk. https://t.co/J3xfr1eeIX
— Paul Provenza (@PaulProvenza) August 20, 2017
The French were right about him all along. RIP Jerry Lewis pic.twitter.com/jNLRPQeS4G
— Gilbert Gottfried (@RealGilbert) August 20, 2017
We have lost a great comedian and even greater heart. Thank you for the laughs and the feels, Jerry Lewis. https://t.co/vdYCfd7atJ
— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) August 20, 2017
The King of Comedy Jerry Lewis was a tremendous talent and a good friend. Rest In Peace #jerrylewis. You'll be sorely missed 💔 pic.twitter.com/KA0TWrvYir
— Joan Collins (@Joancollinsdbe) August 20, 2017
Raised $2.6 billion to fight muscular dystrophy and help those who suffer from it. Farewell, Mr. Lewis. pic.twitter.com/2qVcikrABv
— George Wallace (@MrGeorgeWallace) August 20, 2017