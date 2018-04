‼️‼️Don’t read if you haven’t seen infinity war:

I just realized why Peter was the only person to know he was gonna die. Everyone else didn’t know until halfway dead, but for him his spider-sense pretty much told him he was fucked. I’m crying again and im mad about it.

— 𝘔𝘢𝘵𝘵𝘩𝘫𝘦𝘸𝘸𝘸𝘸 (@matteatssass) April 29, 2018