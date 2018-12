View this post on Instagram

Here is an alternative early concept version of the Red Skull from Avengers Infinity War. I wanted to go for a cloaked religious looking figure. more to come…Enjoy! – – #redskull #stonekeeper #avengers #infinitystones #avengersinfinitywar #marvel #villian #comics #film #characterdesign #illustration #art @marvel @marvelstudios @rodneyimages