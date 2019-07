View this post on Instagram

I was definitely not expecting to see Lin-Manuel Miranda dressed up as DEADPOOL but then he whips out his phone and shows me pics of him in his “janky, dime store” Deadpool costume that he walked the con floor as on Saturday! WHAT?? He gave me permission to take the shots showing him standing next to “superior, movie quality” Deadpool’s at the con. This blew me away! So, those of you at the show, did you see this Deadpool, maybe take a pic with him at the show? That was Mr. @hamiltonmusical himself! Looking forward to His Dark Materials coming on @hbo #deadpool #hamilton #linmanuelmiranda #marvel #robliefeld