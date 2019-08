View this post on Instagram

Here’s some more #greenlantern work. This character was cut from the film. She was a fallen Green Lantern that had become infected by Parallax. If I remember correctly Parallax was going to take over her body and attack Abin Sur, delivering the mortal wound that would eventually kill him and free up the ring for Hal Jordan. #haljordan #abinsur #greenlanternmovie #dc #conceptart #creaturedesign