Toy Story 4: ecco i primi dettagli sui contenuti extra delle edizioni home video

, ultimo film del franchise animato targato Pixar, sarà disponibile negli Stati Uniti dal 1° ottobre in versione Digitale e dall’8 dello stesso mese in Dvd, Blu-ray e 4K UHD. Per questo la divisione home video della Disney ha diffuso in rete i primi dettagli sui contenuti extra che saranno disponibili nelle varie edizioni.

Potete leggere la lista qua sotto:

BONUS FEATURES (may vary by retailer)

Blu-ray & Digital:

‘Toy Stories – The Toy Story 4 cast and crew share their love of toys!

Woody & Buzz – Take a look at the relationship between these two legendary characters.

Bo Rebooted – Discover how Team Bo reimagined all aspects of Bo Peep’s identity to arrive at the fully realized character seen in the film.

Toy Box – Enjoy a collection of mini-docs on the film’s memorable new characters, featuring the voice actors, director Josh Cooley and Pixar artists talking about the many elements that make these characters fun and lovable

Let’s Ride With Ally Maki – Ally Maki, voice of Giggle McDimples, learns all about Pixar’s dialogue recording process from director Josh Cooley and his team.

Deleted Scenes introduced by director Josh Cooley including:

Scamming Playtime

Bo Knows Hippos

Desperate Toys

Knock-Offs

Recruit Duke

She’s The One

Audio Commentary, Trailers and more!

Digital Exclusive:

Anatomy of a Scene: Prologue – Filmmakers and crew review key scenes of the movie and dissect the practical and technological methods used to bring them to life.

Additional Deleted scene – Bonnie’s Playtime

