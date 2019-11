View this post on Instagram

A hearty congratulations to my captain, Tim Miller. Thank you for passing me the rock and giving me the shot. Your incredible talent and that of your company is all over the screen in this film, and you should be immensely proud. As I’ve said many times before, I’d run through a thousand brick walls for you, brotha.✊🏽🤖💀🤖 📸 by @sma_luna @terminator @the_blur_studio #BehindTheScenes #terminatordarkfate