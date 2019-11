View this post on Instagram

These are my first moments as the Rev-9. Months before I got the gig. Before I completely changed my body with strength training and gained 16 lbs of muscle. Before I ever read a word of the script and had no idea what the Rev-9 was capable of, I was called in by the stunt team for an assessment. Here is @jimmychhiu and I working out some fight choreo that would eventually become “the factory fight”. 🎥 by @freddy_b_ #behindthescenes #stunts #fightchoreography @terminator #terminatordarkfate 🤖💀🤖 In theatres now!