Alright, I’ll join in: #ThankYouRianJohnson for telling a story that empowers the nobody, glorifies the myth, and champions the humble heroism.

Also, it gives us the most heart-wrenchingly melancholic depiction of Princess Leia we’ve ever had. And I love it. pic.twitter.com/JhqytbU2uN

— HoustonProductions1 (@Blockbustedpod) December 24, 2019