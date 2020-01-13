Avengers: Endgame è stato premiato per i Migliori Effetti Visivi, ma nell’annunciare la cosa su Twitter i Critic’s Choice hanno impiegato un’immagine che ha generato una certa confusione.

Come potete constatare dalle risposte date al tweet che trovate qua sotto, alcuni frequentatori di Twitter hanno fatto notare che, in realtà, si tratterebbe di un’immagine presa da The Avengers di Joss Whedon.

. @Avengers : Endgame wins the #CriticsChoice Award for Best Action Movie. #AvengersEndgame @Avengers pic.twitter.com/390odv5UJz

that's not Avenger end Game lol 🤣🤣🤣🤣

That image is from the first Avengers movie. Here is an image from. Avengers Endgame. #CriticsChoiceAwards2020 pic.twitter.com/DWQzi7uNUp

C’è però chi ha fatto notare giustamente notare come quella ripresa che pare arrivare dal primi film corale degli Avengers arrivo però effettivamente da Endgame visto che la pellicola dei Russo ripercorre anche i fatti del primo lungometraggio:

Technically that shot is in the movie xD

Qui sotto trovate tutti i vincitori della sezione cinema dei CCA:

MIGLIOR FILM

“1917”

“Ford v Ferrari”

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Little Women”

“Marriage Story”

“Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”*

“Parasite”

“Uncut Gems”

MIGLIORE ATTORE

Antonio Banderas – “Pain and Glory”

Robert De Niro – “The Irishman”

Leonardo DiCaprio – “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”

Adam Driver – “Marriage Story”

Eddie Murphy – “Dolemite Is My Name”

Joaquin Phoenix – “Joker”*

Adam Sandler – “Uncut Gems”

MIGLIORE ATTRICE

Awkwafina – “The Farewell”

Cynthia Erivo – “Harriet”

Scarlett Johansson – “Marriage Story”

Lupita Nyong’o – “Us”

Saoirse Ronan – “Little Women”Charlize Theron – “Bombshell”

Renée Zellweger – “Judy”*

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA

Willem Dafoe – “The Lighthouse”

Tom Hanks – “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

Anthony Hopkins – “The Two Popes”

Al Pacino – “The Irishman”

Joe Pesci – “The Irishman”

Brad Pitt – “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”*

MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA

Laura Dern – “Marriage Story”*

Scarlett Johansson – “Jojo Rabbit”

Jennifer Lopez – “Hustlers”

Florence Pugh – “Little Women”

Margot Robbie – “Bombshell”

Zhao Shuzhen – “The Farewell”

MIGLIOR GIOVANE ATTORE / ATTRICE

Julia Butters – “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”

Roman Griffin Davis – “Jojo Rabbit”*

Noah Jupe – “Honey Boy”

Thomasin McKenzie – “Jojo Rabbit”

Shahadi Wright Joseph – “Us”

Archie Yates – “Jojo Rabbit”

MIGLIOR CAST D’INSIEME

“Bombshell”

“The Irishman”*

“Knives Out”

“Little Women”

“Marriage Story”

“Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”

“Parasite”

MIGLIOR REGISTA

Noah Baumbach – “Marriage Story”

Greta Gerwig – “Little Women”

Bong Joon Ho – “Parasite”*

Sam Mendes – “1917”*

Josh Safdie and Benny Safdie – “Uncut Gems”

Martin Scorsese – “The Irishman”

Quentin Tarantino – “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”

MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA ORIGINALE

Noah Baumbach – “Marriage Story”

Rian Johnson – “Knives Out”

Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won – “Parasite”

Quentin Tarantino – “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”*

Lulu Wang – “The Farewell”

MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA ADATTATA

Greta Gerwig – “Little Women”*

Noah Harpster and Micah Fitzerman-Blue – “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

Anthony McCarten – “The Two Popes”

Todd Phillips & Scott Silver – “Joker”

Taika Waititi – “Jojo Rabbit”

Steven Zaillian – “The Irishman”

MIGLIOR FOTOGRAFIA

Jarin Blaschke – “The Lighthouse”

Roger Deakins – “1917”*

Phedon Papamichael – “Ford v Ferrari”

Rodrigo Prieto – “The Irishman”

Robert Richardson – “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”

Lawrence Sher – “Joker”

MIGLIORI SCENOGRAFIE

Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran – “Joker”

Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales – “1917”

Jess Gonchor, Claire Kaufman – “Little Women”

Lee Ha Jun – “Parasite”

Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh – “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”*

Bob Shaw, Regina Graves – “The Irishman”

Donal Woods, Gina Cromwell – “Downton Abbey”

MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO

Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie – “Uncut Gems”

Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker – “Ford v Ferrari”

Yang Jinmo – “Parasite”

Fred Raskin – “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”

Thelma Schoonmaker – “The Irishman”

Lee Smith – “1917”*

MIGLIORI COSTUMI

Ruth E. Carter – “Dolemite Is My Name”

Julian Day – “Rocketman”

Jacqueline Durran – “Little Women”

Arianne Phillips – “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”

Sandy Powell, Christopher Peterson – “The Irishman”

Anna Robbins – “Downton Abbey”

MIGLIOR TRUCCO E PARRUCCO

“Bombshell”*

“Dolemite Is My Name”

“The Irishman”

“Joker”

“Judy”

“Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”

“Rocketman”

MIGLIORI EFFETTI VISIVI

“1917”

“Ad Astra”

“The Aeronauts”

“Avengers: Endgame”*

“Ford v Ferrari”

“The Irishman”

“The Lion King”

MIGLIOR FILM D’ANIMAZIONE

“Abominable”

“Frozen II”

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

“I Lost My Body”

“Missing Link”

“Toy Story 4”*

MIGLIOR FILM D’AZIONE

“1917”

“Avengers: Endgame”*

“Ford v Ferrari”

“John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum”

“Spider-Man: Far From Home”

MIGLIOR COMMEDIA

“Booksmart”

“Dolemite Is My Name”*

“The Farewell”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Knives Out”

MIGLIOR FILM FANTASCIENTIFICO O HORROR

“Ad Astra”

“Avengers: Endgame”

“Midsommar”

“Us”*

MIGLIOR FILM STRANIERO

“Atlantics”

“Les Misérables”

“Pain and Glory”

“Parasite”*

“Portrait of a Lady on Fire”

MIGLIOR CANZONE

“Glasgow” (No Place Like Home) – “Wild Rose”* (TIE)

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” – “Rocketman”* (TIE)

“I’m Standing With You” – “Breakthrough”

“Into the Unknown” – “Frozen II”

“Speechless” – “Aladdin”

“Spirit” – “The Lion King”

“Stand Up” – “Harriet”

MIGLIOR COLONNA SONORA

Michael Abels – “Us”

Alexandre Desplat – “Little Women”

Hildur Guðnadóttir – “Joker”*

Randy Newman – “Marriage Story”

Thomas Newman – “1917”

Robbie Robertson – “The Irishman”