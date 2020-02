We didn’t have much time to animate the opening seq in #BirdsOfPreyMovie so I was rough animating shots on turbo b4 the designs were even complete. I then used my rough to tie down the characters when I got the final designs. Animated in @ToonBoom pic.twitter.com/DmQhJ3vcA9

