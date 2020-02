Who's gonna tell Disney that if they want points from the lgbt community, they should release a movie about a princess falling in love with a princess, instead of releasing these irrelevant side characters who happen to be gay so homophobic countries can easily edit them out?

— 𝕝𝕚𝕫𝕫𝕚𝕖⁷ yes the tweets a joke (@bIinkaholic) February 22, 2020