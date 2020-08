The enormous star power & positivity that radiates out of @therock is like staring into the sun! The best at what he does. Same applies to the wizard otherwise known as @bosslogic-he took my simple layouts & turned them into GOLD! Black gold. Kahndaq tea. #blackadam #DCFanDome pic.twitter.com/HlRpnZxqAU

— Jim Lee (@JimLee) August 25, 2020