If you still think Jason playing Frosty was EVER a real thing—please wake up!

Hopefully now people see the depths that some are willing to go to hide the truth.

To think they believed my brother would sellout the cast/crew of JL for a corncob pipe and a button nose…🤦🏾‍♂️

A>E pic.twitter.com/zi5KkYbjF9

— Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) September 14, 2020