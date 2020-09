It's confirmed that filming on the new #Batman movie in #Liverpool will take place from Mon 12th Oct to Fri 16th Oct, on and around the St George's Plateau area. The filming was due to start back in March, but was postponed due to lockdown. Robert Pattinson is starring as Batman. pic.twitter.com/0SVNorV6W0

— Radio City News (@RadioCityNews) September 21, 2020