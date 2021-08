Chloe Zhao in @SightSoundmag discusses an early screening of #DuneMovie.

“It gives me hope that a filmmaker like Denis is able to really harness his vision and put together something that’s so incredible, so cinematic. I’m just blown away by the experience I had in that room." pic.twitter.com/tr89fPhOvx

— DuneInfo (@DuneInfo) August 11, 2021