No, I’ve never met or spoken to him. I don’t even know what’s happening with the Black Adam movie, and that’s a Shazam character, so I’m not really in the loop on these things. I’ve just seen Snyder’s movies and made Shazam as if those events where real but also DC toys exist. https://t.co/HcF2URdksK

— David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) February 9, 2021