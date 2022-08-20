E.T. l’extra-terrestre, ecco le nuove edizioni 4K per il 40° anniversario del film

In occasione del suo 40° anniversario E.T. l’extra-terrestre tornerà in alcune edizioni home video in 4K negli Stati Uniti.

Una limited edition conterrà il film in 4K (oltre che in Blu-ray) insieme a un lunchbox di metallo in stile anni ’80, un termos e un booklet.

L’altra edizione in esclusiva per Walmart contiene la versione 4K del film e un’action figure dell’iconico alieno della Bendyfigs.

Trovate le immagini delle edizioni e i contenuti extra (che dovrebbero essere gli stessi della versione del 2017) qua sotto:

The E.T. Journals – Retrace the day-to-day experience of creating E.T from behind-the-scenes footage shot by Academy Award®-winning cinematographer John Toll.

Steven Spielberg & E.T. – Watch an interview with Steven Spielberg, as he reflects back on the film and discusses his experience working with the actors, as well as his overall and current perspective on E.T.

The Music of E.T.: A Discussion with John Williams – Interviews and footage focused on the long-standing relationship between John Williams and Steven Spielberg.

Designs, Photographs and Marketing of E.T

E.T. Designs by Production Illustrator Ed Verreaux

E.T. Designs by Carlo Rambaldi

Spaceship Designs by Ralph McQuarrie

Designs by Production Illustrator Ed Verreaux

Production Photographs

Marketing E.T. A Look Back – A special insider’s look into the making of E.T. featuring interviews with Steven Spielberg, the cast, and others intimately involved with the film.

The E.T. Reunion – The cast and filmmaker reunite to discuss their thoughts on the impact of the film.

The 20th Anniversary Premiere – Composer John Williams played the score of E.T. live at the Shrine Auditorium for the re-release premiere of E.T. This featurette gives us a behind the scenes look at this presentation.

Deleted Scenes

Theatrical Trailer

Vi ricordiamo che E.T. l’extra-terrestre, dopo la presentazione in anteprima al Festival di Cannes, è uscito negli Stati Uniti il 10 giugno del 1982, in Italia il 7 dicembre dello stesso anno.

La sinossi ufficiale del film:

Un alieno dimenticato sulla Terra viene ritrovato da un bambino, Elliot, che se lo porta a casa. Con la complicità del fratello più grande e della sorellina Gertie, Elliot riesce a tenere nascosto agli adulti E.T. e, a poco a poco, tra i due sboccia una tenera amicizia che culmina nella costruzione di un marchingegno per lanciare un S.O.S. spaziale ai compagni affinché lo vengano a riprendere. Alla fine, dopo una lunga serie di peripezie che vedono la morte e la resurrezione dell’alieno, un lungo inseguimento culminante in un volo di biciclette, Elliot e i suoi amici riusciranno a portare E.T. all’appuntamento con l’astronave che lo riporterà a casa.

