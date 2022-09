Hellraiser: le prime reazioni della stampa promuovono il nuovo film

New #Hellraiser is a fantastic addition to the franchise, paying homage to the original while feeling completely unique. Odessa A'zion's Riley is an outstanding successor to Kirsty Cotton and Jamie Clayton brings the pleasure and pain you crave.

Easily the best since part II. pic.twitter.com/YYKCUoL3Yl

— BJ ColanGIALLO (@bjcolangelo) September 29, 2022