I saw INSIDE OUT 2!

It’s full of laughs, tears & cheers. #InsideOut2 is the rare film that truly resonates across all ages; laugh out loud funny & tear inducingly sweet.

Watch it with a loved one because it’s an experience that must be shared. #InsideOut #Pixar @Pixar pic.twitter.com/sNERO4zLj8

— POC Culture (@POCculture) June 11, 2024