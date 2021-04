"I said, 'Look, there's a chance that this doesn't make it in the movie,'" — Zack Snyder confirming Wayne T. Carr filmed a Green Lantern scene for the #SnyderCut in his driveway at #JusticeCon2021 https://t.co/44mtaK9ocK pic.twitter.com/saWl1OQnNc

— not Kristen (@KirstenAcuna) April 18, 2021