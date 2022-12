M3GAN: le prime reazioni parlano di una nuova icona horror!

#M3GAN delivers our next great horror icon. The first film in a long time to make the best out of the "killer doll" story while still carving its own tasteful personality.

It's the perfect balance of eeriness & dark humor. Like Malignant, the film rightfully earns all the camp. pic.twitter.com/gTppN8NXez

— Andrew J. Salazar (@AndrewJ626) December 8, 2022