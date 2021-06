Our Crowds department for Raya and the Last Dragon brought the world of Talon to life by populating the bustling market with shoppers, merchants, boats, and more! Take a look at these shots by Crowds Artists Krissi Chow, Jack Geckler, and Alberto Luceño Ros. #DisneyRaya pic.twitter.com/JGqW58DvIP

— Disney Animation (@DisneyAnimation) May 29, 2021