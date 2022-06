#SCREAM6 Production:

EXCLUSIVE photos posted here first from the set of SCREAM 6 today (June 10th). Including a “WGDF: New York News” van, “NYPD” cop cars, and a “F.D.N.Y. Ambulance” van. SCREAM 6 officially takes place in New York City.

