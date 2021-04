This is so weird. People keep arguing they saw Shazam with the throne scene in it, but we cut it early on. Never finished vfx/DI and the music is taken from another scene. It's only ever been a deleted scene released as an extra. I don't think we even had it in test screenings. https://t.co/WbpGyOsCRc pic.twitter.com/cp669mZryG

— David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) March 31, 2021