The Flash, la produttrice aggiorna sul film dopo gli scossoni nel mondo DC Comics

Late night update! The Scarlet Speedster is still expected to hit theaters worldwide on June 23, 2023.

Amid the recent DCEU shakeup, THE FLASH producer, Barbara Muschietti, wants to reassure fans that ‘all is good in Flash land.’ #TheFlash pic.twitter.com/kJN4jt4KWD

— The Flash Film News ⚡ (@FlashFilmNews) August 3, 2022