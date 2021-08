The cigars in #TheSuicideSquad are “Dr. Wesley Von Spears” brand, named after my best pal of 16 years, who passed away a couple weeks before finishing filming. Wes can also be seen in my assistant Meg’s arms in the foster home with @stormreid watching TV near the end of the film. pic.twitter.com/KxbwejEjqC

— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 23, 2021