“He’s in prison for putting Superman in the ICU with a kryptonite bullet” I don’t know why people have a problem with that line. Superman has been in the hospital in different mediums many times and people are acting like he’s in a coma or something. Get a grip. #TheSuicideSquad pic.twitter.com/6rr7CFaKft

— Steven (Alfred)⭐️⭐️Euro 2020🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@stebob1984) June 22, 2021