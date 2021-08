For #HarleyQuinn’s jacket in #TheSuicideSquad I came up with a huge list of slogans she could have on the back & narrowed it down to these 3, all of which we tried out on actual jackets. I had a hard time deciding between the first two but, in the end, #LiveFastDieClown it was. pic.twitter.com/Q7l9aEIeaG

— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 4, 2021