The Suicide Squad was so much fun! Wish I had seen it in a theater but we’re still shooting so I had to see it in two sittings at home. Only a few weeks left until wrap on Shazam 2 though. Can’t wait to go to cinemas again (Dune!). Last I saw in theaters was Color out of Space.

— David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) August 7, 2021