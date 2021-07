#TheSuicideSquad is absolutely insane. Violent as hell, raunchy, unforgiving.

James Gunn is fully unleashed. It’s sometimes overwhelming. It has moments of heart, humor, action, emotion… all of it. Relentless.

There’s nothing like it. Damn! pic.twitter.com/GTTMR3EOJD

— BD (@BrandonDavisBD) July 15, 2021