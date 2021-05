I love them all, but I described Polka Dot Man's sad-sack-soldier/b-grade supervillain-with-a-slightly-ill-fitting-outfit-&-goggles look to Judianna, & her team did ONE 1st design & that's what it is today. Judianna can see in my brain! https://t.co/PemvEvxO4W

— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 11, 2021