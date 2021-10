Wow. AQUAMAN & THE LOST KINGDOM looks fking incredible. The scale is so huge & immersive. It looks like Peter Jackson’s KING KONG film meets James Cameron’s AVATAR. I love the adventurous tone. #Aquaman #DCFanDome pic.twitter.com/vsxwJMMm8w

— Jesabel 🍂🎃 (@JesabelFilms) October 16, 2021