Oscar Isaac saw DUNE & had this to say:

"I left with just so much gratitude that I could just be a part of something that was that amazing, that cool, that much of a..cinematic achievement. I think it's unlike anything that's has ever come before it..I think it's a masterpiece." pic.twitter.com/G8tYsJIEAp

— Kevin McCarthy (@KevinMcCarthyTV) September 2, 2021