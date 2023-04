The final chapter begins in one month.

Experience Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, written and directed by James Gunn, only in theaters May 5. Get tickets now: https://t.co/eRzaW2Gx1x #GotGVol3 pic.twitter.com/HyRHiOEiSS

— Guardians of the Galaxy (@Guardians) April 5, 2023