Si è svolta ieri sera, sabato 6 gennaio, la prima delle due serate di premiazione dei Creative Arts Emmy Awards, i premi tecnici dell’industria televisiva americana, rinviati di diversi mesi a causa del doppio sciopero degli attori e degli sceneggiatori. I Primetime Emmy Awards si terranno poi il prossimo weekend.

A guidare la serata The Last of Us, che ha ricevuto ben otto premi, tra cui due per le migliori guest star in una serie drammatica (Nick Offerman e Storm Reid), migliori effetti visivi, montaggio e sonoro. Le migliori guest star in una commedia, invece, sono Judith Light (Poker Face) e Sam Richardson (Ted Lasso).

Anche The White Lotus, The Bear e Mercoledì hanno raccolto un buon numero di premi, con quattro riconoscimenti ciascuno. Beef – Lo scontro, invece, ha portato a casa tre premi.

Al Yankovic ha ritirato il premio per il miglior film tv, assegnato a Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, andato in onda su Roku.

Due premi sono andati a Daisy Jones & the Six e a La fantastica signora Maisel, mentre The Boys ha ricevuto il premio per i migliori coordinatori degli stunt.

Da segnalare una vittoria tutta italiana: il premio al miglior casting per una serie drammatica per The White Lotus (stagione 2), che include i responsabili italiani del casting Francesco Vedovati e Barbara Giordani.

CREATIVE EMMY AWARDS 2023 – VINCITORI PRIMETIME

Outstanding Television Movie

“Weird: The Al Yankovich Story” (The Roku Channel)

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Sam Richardson, “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Judith Light, “Poker Face” (Peacock)

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Nick Offerman, “The Last of Us” (HBO)

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Storm Reid, “The Last of Us” (HBO)

Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Tim Robinson, “I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson” (Netflix)

Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Jasmine Guy, “Chronicles Of Jessica Wu” (Prime Video)

Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming

Jon Boogz, “Blindspotting” (Starz)

Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series

Meredith Tucker, Francesco Vedovati, and Barbara Giordani, “The White Lotus” (HBO)

Outstanding Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Charlene Lee and Claire Koonce, “BEEF” (Netflix)

Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series

Jeanie Bacharach, Jennifer Rudnicke, Mickie Paskal, and AJ Links, “The Bear” (FX)

Outstanding Period Costumes for a Series

Sharon Long, Claire Tremlett, Basia Kuznar, and Anna Lau, “The Great” (Hulu)

Outstanding Period Costumes for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Denise Wingate and Derek Sullivan, “Daisy Jones & The Six” (Prime Video)

Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes

“House of the Dragon” (HBO)

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes

“Wednesday” (Netflix)

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

“BEEF” (Netflix)

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup

“The Last of Us” (HBO)

Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

“Wednesday” (Netflix)

Outstanding Period and/or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Prime Video)

Outstanding Period and/or Character Hairstyling

Nic Collins and Giorgio Galliero, “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” (Netflix)

Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling

Miia Kovero, Elena Gregorini, and Italo Di Pinto, “The White Lotus” (HBO)

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

John Koyama, “The Boys” (Prime Video)

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Comedy Series or Variety Program

Wade Allen, “Barry” (HBO)

Outstanding Stunt Performance

Lateef Crowder, Paul Darnell, JJ Dashnaw, and Ryan Ryusaki, “The Mandalorian” (Disney+)

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour)

Patrick Howe, Jordan Jacobs, and Rich Murray, “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More)

Mark Scruton, Adrian Curelea, and Robert Hepburn, “Wednesday” (Netflix)

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)

Tamara Deverell, Brandt Gordon, and Shane Vieau, “Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities” (Netflix)

Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie

“The Last of Us” (HBO)

Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode

“Five Days at Memorial” (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Main Title Design

“The Last of Us” (HBO)

Outstanding Motion Design

“Ms. Marvel” (Disney+)

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation

“The Bear” (FX)

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

“The Last of Us” (HBO)

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

“Prey” (Hulu)

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation

Steve “Major” Giammaria and Scott D. Smith, “The Bear” (FX)

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

Marc Fishman, Kevin Roache, and Michael Playfair, “The Last of Us” (HBO)

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Lindsey Alvarez, Mathew Waters, Chris Welcker, and Mike Poole, “Daisy Jones & The Six” (Prime Video)

Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

Leo Birenberg and Zach Robinson, “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” (The Roku Channel)

Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)

Cristóbal Tapia de Veer, “The White Lotus” (HBO)

Outstanding Music Supervision

Gabe Hilfer, “The White Lotus” (HBO)

Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics

Ed Sheeran, Foy Vance, and Max Martin “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

Danny Elfman, “Wednesday” (Netflix)

Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series

Kirk Benson and Chris Poulos, “Night Court” (NBC)

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series

Joanna Naugle, “The Bear” (FX)

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series

Timothy A. Good and Emily Mendez, “The Last of Us” (HBO)

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Nat Fuller and Laura Zempel, “BEEF” (Netflix)

Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Natalie Kingston, “Black Bird” (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)

Christian Sprenger, “Atlanta” (FX)

Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One Hour)

M. David Mullen, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Prime Video)

Fonte: Emmys