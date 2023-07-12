Si terrà il 18 settembre su Fox la 75 esima cerimonia degli Emmy, il premio assegnato dalla Television Academy alle migliori serie e miniserie televisive andate in onda nella fascia serale (per la fascia diurna ci sono i Daytime Emmy). L’edizione di quest’anno, però, potrebbe slittare a novembre se non a gennaio nel caso lo sciopero degli sceneggiatori (e, chissà, anche quello degli attori) fosse ancora in corso.

Nel frattempo, però, business as usual, e così ecco arrivare tutte le nomination. L’anno scorso Succession e Ted Lasso avevano trionfato con il premio per la miglior serie drammatica e comica, e quest’anno sembrano pronte a replicare, almeno visto il numero record di nomination.

Ecco la lista!

andor set diego luna

MIGLIOR SERIE DRAMMATICA

  • Andor
  • Better Call Saul
  • The Crown
  • House of the Dragon
  • The Last of Us
  • Succession
  • The White Lotus
  • Yellowjackets

MIGLIORE ATTRICE IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA

  • Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
  • Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
  • Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
  • Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
  • Keri Russell, The Diplomat
  • Sarah Snook, Succession

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA

  • Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
  • Brian Cox, Succession
  • Kieran Culkin, Succession
  • Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
  • Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
  • Jeremy Strong, Succession

MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA

  • Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
  • Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
  • Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus
  • Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus
  • Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
  • Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
  • J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
  • Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA

  • F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
  • Nicholas Braun, Succession
  • Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus
  • Theo James, The White Lotus
  • Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
  • Alan Ruck, Succession
  • Will Sharpe, The White Lotus
  • Alexander Skarsgard, Succession

MIGLIORE ATTRICE GUEST STAR IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA

  • Hiam Abbass, Succession
  • Cherry Jones, Succession
  • Melanie Lynskey, The Last of Us
  • Storm Reid, The Last of Us
  • Anna Torv, The Last of Us
  • Harriet Walter, Succession

MIGLIORE ATTORE GUEST STAR IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA

  • Murray Bartlett, The Last of Us
  • James Cromwell, Succession
  • Lamar Johnson, The Last of Us
  • Arian Moayed, Succession
  • Nick Offerman, The Last of Us
  • Keivonn Montreal Woodard, The Last of Us
The Bear fan

MIGLIOR COMEDY

  • Abbott Elementary
  • Barry
  • The Bear
  • Jury Duty
  • The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • Ted Lasso
  • Wednesday

MIGLIORE ATTRICE IN UNA COMEDY

  • Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
  • Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
  • Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
  • Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA COMEDY

  • Bill Hader, Barry
  • Jason Segel, Shrinking
  • Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
  • Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
  • Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY

  • Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
  • Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
  • Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
  • Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
  • Jessica Williams, Shrinking

MIGLIORE ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY

  • Anthony Carrigan, Barry
  • Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso
  • Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
  • James Marsden, Jury Duty
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
  • Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
  • Henry Winkler, Barry

MIGLIORE ATTRICE GUEST STAR IN UNA COMEDY

  • Becky Ann Baker, Ted Lasso
  • Quinta Brunson, Saturday Night Live
  • Taraji P. Henson, Abbott Elementary
  • Judith Light, Poker Face
  • Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso
  • Harriet Walter, Ted Lasso

MIGLIOR ATTORE GUEST STAR IN UNA COMEDY

  • Jon Bernthal, The Bear
  • Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Nathan Lane, Only Murders in the Building
  • Pedro Pascal, Saturday Night Live
  • Oliver Platt, The Bear
  • Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso
Maria Bello Beef

MIGLIOR MINISERIE O SERIE ANTOLOGICA

  • BEEF
  • Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
  • Daisy Jones & The Six
  • Fleishman Is In Trouble
  • Obi-Wan Kenobi

MIGLIOR FILM TV

  • Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas
  • Fire Island
  • Hocus Pocus 2
  • Prey
  • Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

MIGLIORE ATTRICE IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV

  • Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman Is in Trouble
  • Jessica Chastain, Tammy & George
  • Dominique Fishback, Swarm
  • Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things
  • Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & The Six
  • Ali Wong, BEEF

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV

  • Taron Egerton, Black Bird
  • Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome to Chippendales
  • Evan Peters, Dahmer
  • Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
  • Michael Shannon, George & Tammy
  • Steven Yeun, BEEF

MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV

  • Annaleigh Ashford, Welcome to Chippendales
  • Maria Bello, BEEF
  • Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble
  • Juliette Lewis, Welcome to Chippendales
  • Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones & The Six
  • Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer
  • Merritt Wever, Tiny Beautiful Things

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV

  • Murray Bartlett, Welcome to Chippendales
  • Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
  • Richard Jenkins, Dahmer
  • Joseph Lee, BEEF
  • Ray Liotta, Black Bird
  • Young Mazino, BEEF
  • Jesse Plemons, Love & Death

MIGLIOR REALITY

  • The Amazing Race
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race
  • Survivor
  • Top Chef
  • The Voice

MIGLIOR REALITY NON STRUTTURATO

  • Indian Matchmaking
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked
  • Selling Sunset
  • Vanderpump Rules
  • Welcome to Wrexham

MIGLIOR CONDUTTORE IN UN REALITY

  • Queer Eye — Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness
  • Nailed It! — Nicole Byer
  • Top ChefPadma Lakshmi
  • Baking It — Maya Rudolph and Amy Poehler
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race — RuPaul

MIGLIOR GAME SHOW

  • Family Feud
  • Jeopardy!
  • The Price Is Right
  • That’s My Jam
  • Wheel of Fortune

MIGLIOR CONDUTTORE IN UN GAME SHOW

  • Mayim Bialik, Jeopardy!
  • Steve Harvey, Family Feud
  • Ken Jennings, Jeopardy!
  • Keke Palmer, Password
  • Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune

MIGLIOR VARIETY SCRIPTED

  • A Black Lady Sketch Show
  • Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
  • Saturday Night Live

MIGLIOR TALK SHOW

  • The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live!
  • Late Night Wirth Seth Meyers
  • The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
  • The Problem With Jon Stewart

MIGLIOR SERIE ANIMATA

  • Bob’s Burgers
  • Entergalactic
  • Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal
  • Rick and Morty
  • The Simpsons

