Si terrà il 18 settembre su Fox la 75 esima cerimonia degli Emmy, il premio assegnato dalla Television Academy alle migliori serie e miniserie televisive andate in onda nella fascia serale (per la fascia diurna ci sono i Daytime Emmy). L’edizione di quest’anno, però, potrebbe slittare a novembre se non a gennaio nel caso lo sciopero degli sceneggiatori (e, chissà, anche quello degli attori) fosse ancora in corso.
Nel frattempo, però, business as usual, e così ecco arrivare tutte le nomination. L’anno scorso Succession e Ted Lasso avevano trionfato con il premio per la miglior serie drammatica e comica, e quest’anno sembrano pronte a replicare, almeno visto il numero record di nomination.
Ecco la lista!
- MIGLIOR SERIE DRAMMATICA
- MIGLIORE ATTRICE IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA
- MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA
- MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA
- MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA
- MIGLIORE ATTRICE GUEST STAR IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA
- MIGLIORE ATTORE GUEST STAR IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA
- MIGLIOR COMEDY
- MIGLIORE ATTRICE IN UNA COMEDY
- MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA COMEDY
- MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY
- MIGLIORE ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY
- MIGLIORE ATTRICE GUEST STAR IN UNA COMEDY
- MIGLIOR ATTORE GUEST STAR IN UNA COMEDY
- MIGLIOR MINISERIE O SERIE ANTOLOGICA
- MIGLIOR FILM TV
- MIGLIORE ATTRICE IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV
- MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV
- MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV
- MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV
- MIGLIOR REALITY
- MIGLIOR REALITY NON STRUTTURATO
- MIGLIOR CONDUTTORE IN UN REALITY
- MIGLIOR GAME SHOW
- MIGLIOR CONDUTTORE IN UN GAME SHOW
- MIGLIOR VARIETY SCRIPTED
- MIGLIOR TALK SHOW
- MIGLIOR SERIE ANIMATA
MIGLIOR SERIE DRAMMATICA
- Andor
- Better Call Saul
- The Crown
- House of the Dragon
- The Last of Us
- Succession
- The White Lotus
- Yellowjackets
MIGLIORE ATTRICE IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA
- Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
- Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
- Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
- Keri Russell, The Diplomat
- Sarah Snook, Succession
MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA
- Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
- Brian Cox, Succession
- Kieran Culkin, Succession
- Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
- Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
- Jeremy Strong, Succession
MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA
- Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
- Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
- Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus
- Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus
- Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
- Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
- J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
- Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus
MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA
- F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
- Nicholas Braun, Succession
- Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus
- Theo James, The White Lotus
- Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
- Alan Ruck, Succession
- Will Sharpe, The White Lotus
- Alexander Skarsgard, Succession
MIGLIORE ATTRICE GUEST STAR IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA
- Hiam Abbass, Succession
- Cherry Jones, Succession
- Melanie Lynskey, The Last of Us
- Storm Reid, The Last of Us
- Anna Torv, The Last of Us
- Harriet Walter, Succession
MIGLIORE ATTORE GUEST STAR IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA
- Murray Bartlett, The Last of Us
- James Cromwell, Succession
- Lamar Johnson, The Last of Us
- Arian Moayed, Succession
- Nick Offerman, The Last of Us
- Keivonn Montreal Woodard, The Last of Us
MIGLIOR COMEDY
- Abbott Elementary
- Barry
- The Bear
- Jury Duty
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Only Murders in the Building
- Ted Lasso
- Wednesday
MIGLIORE ATTRICE IN UNA COMEDY
- Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
- Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
- Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA COMEDY
- Bill Hader, Barry
- Jason Segel, Shrinking
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY
- Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
- Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
- Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
- Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
- Jessica Williams, Shrinking
MIGLIORE ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY
- Anthony Carrigan, Barry
- Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso
- Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
- James Marsden, Jury Duty
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
- Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
- Henry Winkler, Barry
MIGLIORE ATTRICE GUEST STAR IN UNA COMEDY
- Becky Ann Baker, Ted Lasso
- Quinta Brunson, Saturday Night Live
- Taraji P. Henson, Abbott Elementary
- Judith Light, Poker Face
- Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso
- Harriet Walter, Ted Lasso
MIGLIOR ATTORE GUEST STAR IN UNA COMEDY
- Jon Bernthal, The Bear
- Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Nathan Lane, Only Murders in the Building
- Pedro Pascal, Saturday Night Live
- Oliver Platt, The Bear
- Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso
MIGLIOR MINISERIE O SERIE ANTOLOGICA
- BEEF
- Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Daisy Jones & The Six
- Fleishman Is In Trouble
- Obi-Wan Kenobi
MIGLIOR FILM TV
- Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas
- Fire Island
- Hocus Pocus 2
- Prey
- Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
MIGLIORE ATTRICE IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV
- Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman Is in Trouble
- Jessica Chastain, Tammy & George
- Dominique Fishback, Swarm
- Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things
- Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & The Six
- Ali Wong, BEEF
MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV
- Taron Egerton, Black Bird
- Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome to Chippendales
- Evan Peters, Dahmer
- Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
- Michael Shannon, George & Tammy
- Steven Yeun, BEEF
MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV
- Annaleigh Ashford, Welcome to Chippendales
- Maria Bello, BEEF
- Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble
- Juliette Lewis, Welcome to Chippendales
- Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones & The Six
- Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer
- Merritt Wever, Tiny Beautiful Things
MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV
- Murray Bartlett, Welcome to Chippendales
- Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
- Richard Jenkins, Dahmer
- Joseph Lee, BEEF
- Ray Liotta, Black Bird
- Young Mazino, BEEF
- Jesse Plemons, Love & Death
MIGLIOR REALITY
- The Amazing Race
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Survivor
- Top Chef
- The Voice
MIGLIOR REALITY NON STRUTTURATO
- Indian Matchmaking
- RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked
- Selling Sunset
- Vanderpump Rules
- Welcome to Wrexham
MIGLIOR CONDUTTORE IN UN REALITY
- Queer Eye — Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness
- Nailed It! — Nicole Byer
- Top Chef — Padma Lakshmi
- Baking It — Maya Rudolph and Amy Poehler
- RuPaul’s Drag Race — RuPaul
MIGLIOR GAME SHOW
- Family Feud
- Jeopardy!
- The Price Is Right
- That’s My Jam
- Wheel of Fortune
MIGLIOR CONDUTTORE IN UN GAME SHOW
- Mayim Bialik, Jeopardy!
- Steve Harvey, Family Feud
- Ken Jennings, Jeopardy!
- Keke Palmer, Password
- Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune
MIGLIOR VARIETY SCRIPTED
- A Black Lady Sketch Show
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
- Saturday Night Live
MIGLIOR TALK SHOW
- The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- Late Night Wirth Seth Meyers
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
- The Problem With Jon Stewart
MIGLIOR SERIE ANIMATA
- Bob’s Burgers
- Entergalactic
- Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal
- Rick and Morty
- The Simpsons
È necessario attenersi alla netiquette, alla community infatti si richiede l’automoderazione: non sono ammessi insulti, commenti off topic, flame. Si prega di segnalare i commenti che violano la netiquette, BAD si riserva di intervenire con la cancellazione o il ban definitivo.