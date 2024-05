New Season 2 casting info for Miss Goldenweek in the live action One Piece.

Character is Female, Any Ethnicity. 18+ to play Young to Late Teen. Recurring Guest Star.

Note: The casting call also mentions Season 2 being 8 episodes. pic.twitter.com/XgAECeCu1A

— ONE PIECE NETFLIX FAN (@OP_Netflix_Fan) May 21, 2024