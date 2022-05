It was so meaningful to work with @simonhelberg on my new film, #AsTheyMadeUs, especially after working together on @bigbangtheory. We were so thrilled to welcome him to the podcast! Listen ▶️ https://t.co/x92W5ebShn 🧠💥 #bialikbreakdown #mentalhealth #MentalHealthMatters pic.twitter.com/ndXAXxCh8W

— Mayim Bialik (@missmayim) May 3, 2022